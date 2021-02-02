Signing pitchers like Alex Cobb didn’t help the Orioles. It’s time they develop their own starters. | ANALYSIS

All that comes without spending significant draft capital on pitching, something that the pre-Elias Orioles and the Astros front office this regime came from know all too well is a risky proposition. Instead, they loaded up on later-round pitchers who fit criteria in terms of velocity and spin rates to create a glut of interesting low-minors arms out of the 2019 draft. Draftees like Connor Gillespie, Dan Hammer and Griffin McLarty are just a few in that class who carry promise. Trade acquisitions Zach Peek and Kyle Brnovich came from that draft class and were Orioles targets, too. Their one pitcher taken in 2020, Carter Baumler, looked the part before hurting his elbow at instructional camp and requiring Tommy John reconstruction surgery.