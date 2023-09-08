Injured Orioles closer Félix Bautista plays catch, but Brandon Hyde ‘wouldn’t put any stock into it’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

BOSTON — Two weeks to the day after exiting the mound in the ninth inning with a right elbow injury, Orioles All-Star closer Félix Bautista played catch on the field before Friday night’s game at Fenway Park.

It was the second time Bautista played catch since he was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 26 with an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament, a day after he left a strike away from closing out a victory against the Colorado Rockies. Bautista also threw earlier this week during the team’s series at the Los Angeles Angels, manager Brandon Hyde said, but Hyde suggested that the sessions don’t dramatically change Bautista’s outlook, saying Bautista playing catch is “not really” significant.

“I wouldn’t put any emphasis, positive or negative,” Hyde said. “He was playing a little bit of catch. Just kind of see how he feels.

“I wouldn’t put any stock into it.”

The Orioles have not specified the ailment beyond executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ initial announcement that Bautista has an injury of “some degree” to the UCL, tears of which typically prompt Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery, a procedure that would end Bautista’s season and cost him most if not all of 2024. But his ability to throw suggests the team is exploring whether it’s possible he returns to an Orioles team fighting for its first American League East title since 2014. Him doing so and being his typical self would also boost Baltimore’s hopes of a deep playoff run.

In 56 appearances before going on the IL, Bautista, a 28-year-old right-hander, recorded 33 saves with a 1.48 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings. He has not addressed his injury with reporters in the two weeks since suffering it.

