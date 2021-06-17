Orioles complete another winless road trip with 10-3 loss in Cleveland, their 19th straight away from Baltimore

Only the Philadelphia A’s, who also lost 22 straight away from home in 1943 and 20 in a row in 1916, have lost more consecutive games as a visitor among AL teams. The former of those streaks entered Thursday tied for the sport’s longest such drought overall, though the Arizona Diamondbacks entered an afternoon matchup with the San Francisco Giants and former Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman with a chance to stand alone. Arizona, which had lost 13 straight games no matter the location, is the only team with a worse record than Baltimore’s 22-46.