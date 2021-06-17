Sloppy defense a big culprit again as Orioles’ road losing streak reaches 18 with 8-7 setback in Cleveland

Back-to-back doubles followed, putting the Orioles down 6-3. Ryan Mountcastle, who had already driven in Mancini twice, did so again in the fifth and brought himself along, with his two-run homer cutting the deficit to one. It reached three again when Hunter Harvey allowed two runners he inherited from Akin to score on César Hernández’s triple, only for RBI singles from Hays and Franco in the seventh to get Baltimore to get those runs back.