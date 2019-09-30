Catching up with Orioles beer vendor ‘Fancy Clancy’ Haskett

I’ve been at the stadium for 45 years. I’ve been in communication with players in the dugout because I’m so close to the dugout ... And me and Adam Jones just established a good relationship just by doing that. When the Orioles won the division a couple years ago, he actually pulled me down on the field, and I was a part of the celebration. So that was really a special moment for me. No other player has really done that for me. ... So Adam Jones, I just had a good liking to Adam Jones. When the Orioles traded him away, and I looked at the schedule, and we were going to play Arizona, I said, hey, I got to go to this game. ... And I said, let me try to get some good seats, so I can try to holler at Adam Jones ... So we saw him on the field, and I waved at him. He yelled at me. And just before he went in the dugout, he came over and me and him were embracing. That was a special moment. And he signed my Adam Jones jersey, so that was pretty cool.