Orioles claim Gold Glove 2B Yolmer Sánchez on waivers from White Sox

Sánchez, 28, earned that fielding distinction with Chicago in 2019, but he also posted a sub-. 700 OPS for the fifth time in six seasons. The White Sox non-tendered Sánchez the subsequent offseason, and although the San Francisco Giants signed him to a minor-league deal, he never appeared for them before he was again released and re-signed with Chicago. In the small sample of 11 games this season for the White Sox, he hit .313/.476/.688, with four of his five hits going for extra bases, while playing second, third and shortstop. In parts of seven seasons, Sánchez, a switch-hitter, is a career .245/.300/.360 batter.