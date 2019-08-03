Orioles claim left-hander Ty Blach off waivers from Giants, designate José Rondón for assignment

The Orioles claimed left-hander Ty Blach off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, continuing a run of no-risk pitching additions over the last month to help them get through the rest of the season. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
Blach, 28, was designated for assignment Sunday after spending most of the year at Triple-A Sacramento, where he had a 5.93 ERA with a 1.604 WHIP in 17 appearances (15 starts). Blach made two appearances for the Giants this year, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
He had more major league success previously. Blach made his big league debut in September 2016 after pitching to a 3.43 ERA in Triple-A, and had ERAs of 4.78 and 4.25 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He pitched as both a starter and reliever.
In a corresponding move, the Orioles designated infielder José Rondón for assignment. Rondón, 25, had one at-bat with the Orioles after joining the team Thursday as a waiver claim. He could be a candidate to get through waivers and go to Norfolk.
To take Rondón’s major league roster spot, the Orioles recalled right-hander Branden Kline from Norfolk.