Advertisement

Orioles claim left-hander Ty Blach off waivers from Giants, designate José Rondón for assignment

Jon Meoli
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 03, 2019 | 2:24 PM
Orioles claim left-hander Ty Blach off waivers from Giants, designate José Rondón for assignment
Ty Blach of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball game at AT&T Park on April 8, 2018 in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

The Orioles claimed left-hander Ty Blach off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, continuing a run of no-risk pitching additions over the last month to help them get through the rest of the season. He was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Blach, 28, was designated for assignment Sunday after spending most of the year at Triple-A Sacramento, where he had a 5.93 ERA with a 1.604 WHIP in 17 appearances (15 starts). Blach made two appearances for the Giants this year, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Advertisement
Slumping Orioles catcher Chance Sisco commended for not bringing struggles behind the plate »

He had more major league success previously. Blach made his big league debut in September 2016 after pitching to a 3.43 ERA in Triple-A, and had ERAs of 4.78 and 4.25 in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He pitched as both a starter and reliever.

In a corresponding move, the Orioles designated infielder José Rondón for assignment. Rondón, 25, had one at-bat with the Orioles after joining the team Thursday as a waiver claim. He could be a candidate to get through waivers and go to Norfolk.

To take Rondón’s major league roster spot, the Orioles recalled right-hander Branden Kline from Norfolk.

Advertisement
Advertisement