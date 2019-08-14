Orioles’ attempt to refresh pitching staff continues with waiver claim of Ryan Eades; Jimmy Yacabonis designated for assignment

Right-hander Ryan Eades is the latest pitcher the Orioles will try to rely on to get them through this season after they claimed him off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.
He was added to the roster at the expense of right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, who was designated for assignment.
Eades, 27, made two scoreless appearances for the Twins this year but had a 5.51 ERA at Triple-A Roschester, mostly out of the bullpen. He’s primarily been a reliever since the beginning of 2017, and has a 4.11 minor league ERA in 177 appearances.
Eades is the latest pitcher the Orioles have brought in from the outside in the last two-plus months, joining Tom Eshelman, Tayler Scott, Asher Wojciechowski, Aaron Brooks, Ty Blach and Hunter Cervenka. All but Cervenka have pitched for the major league club.
Many of those have gotten a chance to make their mark in a way pitchers weren’t able to who cycled through the roster earlier, such as Yacabonis, Evan Phillips and Branden Kline.
Yacabonis made the team on Opening Day but had a 6.80 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP in 29 appearances (four starts). He was never really being handed a consistent role. He has a 5.75 ERA in parts of three seasons with the Orioles, and the team has seven days to trade him or attempt to pass him through waivers before he can be sent to the minors.
Around the horn
Outfielder DJ Stewart (concussion) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk in Pawtucket Wednesday, with two games scheduled before he’s evaluated to possibly return on Friday in Boston. … Low-A Delmarva won its 80th game of the season on Tuesday, the third time in franchise history that they’ve won at least 80 games.