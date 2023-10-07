Baltimore baseball fans rise with their playoff-bound Orioles: ‘This is so exciting, it’s like Christmas’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Frieda Jeffers of Cockeysville takes a photo of her daughter Heather Longley with Mr. Splash and the Oriole Bird during the Orioles' "Soak It In" postseason rally in Towson on Tuesday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Nine years — not that long ago in the span of the ballclub’s relationship to Baltimore — have passed since Delmon Young’s line drive rocketed down the left field line to give the Orioles their last home playoff victory.

Camden Yards throbbed with passion that afternoon in a way it has not since. The Orioles were swept out of the American League Championship Series later that October, and their postseason ambitions died with a single heartbreaking loss in 2016.

Advertisement

They wandered into the baseball wilderness after that, losing 115 games in 2018, 108 in 2019 and 110 in 2021. Many fans opted to hibernate rather than experience the hopelessness of those years.

That helps explain the intense hunger and joy they feel now that the Orioles are back, preparing to host the Texas Rangers in the first game of the American League Division Series on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

For young fans, this is a chance to feel the Orioles Magic their parents and grandparents were raised on, to build bonds with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson reminiscent of the ones older fans shared with Cal Ripken Jr. and Brooks Robinson. For those who lived through previous eras of Orioles success, it’s a time to recapture feelings that seemed — if not lost — well out of reach.

“Baseball is a Baltimore staple,” said Heather Longley, who attended a Tuesday rally for the team in Towson with her mother, Frieda Jeffers. “We’re riding the excitement of the moment. It’s great to see them have such a good season, and I’m not sure this is even going to be our best year.”

It’s not as if the Orioles, by returning to the postseason, mend the Baltimore area’s deep wounds. Just this week, five people were shot on Morgan State University’s campus. City officials grappled with the presence of a parasitic contaminant in the drinking water from Druid Lake Reservoir.

That said, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott believes in the team’s power to offer comfort and distraction in difficult times. He pointed to New York rallying around the Yankees in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks or Boston around the Red Sox after the Boston Marathon bombing.

“It helps to bring people together and in many cases, allows them to feel that deep sense of connectedness in the community and in its simplest form, allows them to get away from all that,” Scott said. “People always doubt us. They doubt this team. They doubt the rebuild. But I say every week and every day, ‘You can’t clip these wings,’ and that’s not just the Orioles, that’s for all of Baltimore.”

He said he has witnessed this power directly when accompanying victims of gun violence to games.

For those who have cared about the club through winning years and bleak ones, the Orioles’ return to the top of the American League East, with a team seemingly built to last, has brightened day-to-day life.

“We get a bad rap here,” said Maureen Hall of Parkville. “I get so tired of hearing about the homicides and everything else. This is so exciting, it’s like Christmas and all the other holidays put together!”

Advertisement

The Oriole Bird high-fives Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. during the Orioles' "Soak It In" postseason rally in Towson on Tuesday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Hall, 58, was one of hundreds of orange-clad fans who snaked around the outside of Camden Yards as they waited to get into the team’s workout session Wednesday. For the occasion, she donned her baseball mitt, a hat with an Oriole beak and a thick black and orange chain with a chunky orange ‘O’ on the end.

She grew up 2 miles from Memorial Stadium and used to cut school, grab a sandwich at the Homewood Deli and attend afternoon games. Robinson, who died last week, was the first player she ever met.

“I love that we’re winning, but there are so many more stories out here,” she said. “Look at all these people down here just to watch a practice. To go from 110 losses to 101 wins, if you can’t get fired up about that, you’re not a baseball fan. For me, this is my therapy.”

Jason Drenner of Ellicott City busted his daughters, Joules and Rhyze, out of school to attend the midday workout. He grew up a few blocks away from Camden Yards and cherishes the notion that his children now feel drawn to the Orioles as he did.

“The Drenners basically bleed this orange,” he said. “To have the kids experience it the way I did growing up, when my father and my grandfather brought me to the ballpark, it’s great. The thing that takes me back is that these are the new role models for the youth, and the best thing about them is they seem to be having a blast in the dugout and the clubhouse. Every interview, they never talk about themselves. That’s the way it was when I was a kid.”

Players and manager Brandon Hyde were pleasantly surprised to see so many fans in the lower seating bowl as they played an intrasquad simulation game in preparation for the Rangers.

Advertisement

The Domino Sugars sign is showing support for the Baltimore Orioles as they head into the playoffs by having only the Os lit. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

“You look up in the stands today and there’s no team but us,” outfielder Austin Hays said. “These fans are here to support us, to support the guys who wear the jersey that has the city’s name on the front of it. It means a lot to all of us.”

A lusty chant of “Let’s go O’s!” broke out as the session wrapped.

“It’s definitely a different environment,” said center fielder Cedric Mullins when asked if there was a pent-up hunger among fans. “We had a definitive goal, which was to be in this moment.”

Those responsible for this Orioles resurrection have learned all year how moving it is to watch a baseball-devoted city fall back in love with its team.

The mayor, for example, said only the impending birth of his son outranks watching the Orioles win the World Series on his personal bucket list.

“When I came here, I didn’t know Baltimore,” said assistant general manager Sig Mejdal, who was general manager Mike Elias’ first hire when he set out to rebuild the club in November 2018. “I didn’t know a ton about the fans of Baltimore. Since I’ve been here, I’ve come to appreciate just how important baseball is to them. The reverence they have for the players, for the game, for the park, and to see them come back and be so appreciative of the product on the field has been amazingly rewarding in a way I never imagined.”

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

That rekindling will reach a new temperature Saturday when many of these Orioles run out for their first postseason game in front of home fans who have waited nearly a decade for the occasion. Could the energy in the ballpark be overwhelming?

“I think that’s when it’s really going to hit,” Mullins said.

“Everybody’s going to have big-time butterflies that day,” Hyde agreed. “It’s going to be about being able to control your emotions and take a breath, not have the game speed up on you. I think our guys are kind of made for the moment.”

There was a time in the 1970s when the Orioles were the old hands for whom playoff baseball had become routine. In 2023, however, the freshness of it all fuels them and their fans.

Longley, a 52-year-old Timonium resident, grew up assuming the Orioles would be a winner every year. When she was away at college in Arizona, her mother had Jim Palmer sign a poster of himself in Jockey briefs and sent it to one of Longley’s hall mates, who taped it on her door for a laugh. Like many fans, however, she drifted in and out with the team as the years rolled on.

The past few months have felt special because everyone in her life, from co-workers at Catholic Relief Services to fellow parents who support the band program at Dulaney High School (a ball signed by Henderson is a key item in their upcoming bingo fundraiser), wants to talk Orioles.

Advertisement

“We’re seeing more on the news. There’s more buzz. It brings out that sense of Baltimore pride and community,” she said. “It does feel different this year.”