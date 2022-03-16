Versatile Chris Owings happy to contribute (almost) anywhere; Orioles bring back pitchers Chris Ellis, Conner Greene | NOTES

“I have a little experience, and just helping some young guys grow and me playing different positions, I’m in different groups all at different times,” Owings said. “I think it is unique for me to experience what it’s like to be an outfielder or what it’s like to be an infielder, so I do bring a little bit to the table with that. But yeah, it’s funny. When I looked at the roster, I am definitely one of the older guys here, and I don’t feel like I am a veteran. I don’t feel like I’m 35, right? I have been in baseball a little bit, but I feel like I still have some baseball to play, for sure.”