Chris Holt, one of Mike Elias’ first Orioles hires, adds major league pitching coach to responsibilities

“I think that Dean and Keegan’s debuts went about as well as they should’ve gone, and we really liked what we saw from them, just not results and stuff, but their professional demeanors, the way they carried themselves,” Elias said. “Knowing that, there will be some additional competition next year in camp. Players have rough sophomore years sometimes, so to speak. That’s all to be expected, so I don’t think we’re going to lock anything in stone, and we want to have that competition, but they’ve certainly more than put themselves on the map, not just for the 2021 rotation but we’re hoping for the next five years and beyond, that these are guys that are part of a playoff group here.”