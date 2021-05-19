xml:space="preserve">
Orioles’ Chris Davis undergoes season-ending hip surgery, expected to be ready for spring training of contract’s final year

Nathan Ruiz
By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2021 3:48 PM

Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias announced first baseman Chris Davis underwent season-ending surgery on his left hip Wednesday morning in the Dallas area.

Davis, 35, began the season on the 60-day injured list after injuring his back in his first spring training game. Over the past two seasons, he has played in 16 games with no home runs, battling a knee injury most of 2020.

Elias said Davis’ procedure has a recovery time of four to five months, meaning he is expected to be ready for spring training of the 2022 season, the final year of the $161 million contract he signed before the 2016 campaign. During that deal, he has batted .196/.291/.379.

This story will be updated.

