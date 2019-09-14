Orioles 1B Chris Davis’ Roberto Clemente Award nomination provides perspective through trying season

“It just makes you step back and have a little bit of perspective and really understand that we’re so much more than baseball players. Yeah, this is our job. We have to work hard at it. We have to spend a lot of time, a lot of energy to be at this level, but there’s so much that is involved and so much more that is really asked of us on and off the field. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend my time off the field than doing what we’ve been doing the past few years, and I’m going to continue to do that.”