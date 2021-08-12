xml:space="preserve">
Orioles’ Chris Davis retires from baseball, effective immediately

Jon Meoli
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2021 10:42 AM

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who has missed all of 2021 due to a hip injury that marked the latest disappointment during his club-record seven-year, $161 million contract, announced he was retiring Thursday, effective immediately.

“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” Davis said in a statement. “I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement, and of course, Birdland. Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever.”

One of the last holdovers from the Orioles’ competitive renaissance from last decade, Davis’ performance has precipitously declined since.

This article will be updated.

