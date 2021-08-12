Chris Davis' most memorable moments with the Baltimore Orioles | PHOTOS

For all Davis did on the baseball field, his most lasting impact in Baltimore will come off it. In 2019, Davis was named the Orioles’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for the third straight season thanks to the humanitarian efforts of he and his wife, Jill, in Baltimore. That offseason, they made their largest gift, donating $3 million to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, the largest donation the hospital had received from a Baltimore sports figure. The funds went toward the Evelyn Kay Davis Congenital Hybrid Catheterization Suite, named after the Davises’ daughter, Evie, who was born with a ventricular septal defect in January 2018. “We wanted to do something big,” Jill said. “Here,” Davis added. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)