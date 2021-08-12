Chris Davis' most memorable moments with the Baltimore Orioles | PHOTOS

In what turned out to be his final game in front of fans at Camden Yards, Davis delivered one last signature moment on Sept. 22, 2019. In the seventh inning of a tie game, Davis hit a go-ahead home run to give the Orioles a victory in their home finale against the Seattle Mariners. He said afterward that moment caused him to reflect on his final home game in 2015, when he thought he could be leaving as a free agent. “I remembered [in 2015] right before I crossed home plate looking into the stands thinking, ‘Is this the last time I’m going to be doing this?’ " Davis said. “Today was kind of a similar thing, but I know it’s not the last time I’m going to do it.” It turned out to be. He homered once on the Orioles’ final road trip of that season, giving him 253 with the Baltimore, the sixth-most in franchise history. He went homerless in the 2020 season, missing most of the year with injuries as fans weren’t allowed in ballparks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Davis’ 140 home runs at Oriole Park trail only Jones’ 146. (Gail Burton/AP)