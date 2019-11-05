“It’s really early to tell, but I feel like it’s different already, just the way the season ended, really the way the season went,” Davis said. “Obviously, it wasn’t a great year for me, but last year and two years ago felt completely different. It was — I’m not gonna say easier to go through this season, but I enjoyed being around the guys. I enjoyed coming to the ballpark. I feel like there’s hope now. We have [executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias, assistant general manager Sig Mejdal, manager Brandon Hyde] and the whole coaching staff. We have guys that are here for a reason that are very upfront with their plans. There’s a direction, and our minor league system is starting to come along.