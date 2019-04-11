Orioles' Chris Davis breaks major league record for consecutive hitless plate appearances

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis — faced with a second-inning at-bat Thursday in which he would either get his first hit of the season or break the major league record of 58 consecutive hitless plate appearances — lined out to the warning track in center field on his hardest-hit ball of the season.

Even the well-hit out means Davis continues searching for his first hit since Sept. 14 against the Chicago White Sox. He had 21 at-bats and 24 plate appearances without a hit to end 2018. After grounding out his second time up, he has started 2019 with 35 plate appearances and 31 official at-bats without a hit.

On Monday, he set a major league record with his 48th consecutive at-bat without a hit, a total which did not include the times Davis walked and was hit by pitch during that stretch. He sat Tuesday, pinch-hit in the ninth inning Wednesday and entered Thursday tied for the major league record of 57 consecutive plate appearances without a hit. The previous plate appearance record holder was Tony Bernazard of the 1984 Cleveland Indians.

Davis was cheered by the bundled-up matinee crowd at Camden Yards when he came to the plate in the second inning, the Orioles already leading 1-0. He worked the count full against Brooks and lined a 105.1 mph drive to dead-center that Ramón Laureano tracked down.

He was cheered after the at-bat, too, something that has at least made this Oakland series more pleasant than all the boos and jeers that came this past weekend against the New York Yankees.

"I want to believe they're pulling for him," manager Brandon Hyde said before the game. They're pulling for him last night, too. Hopefully, they're pulling for him today. I don't know why the shift happened. I was glad it happened. … He did a lot of great things in this town, and I want to believe that people still feel good about that, and want to see him do well."

