Davis was 0-for-16 with 14 strikeouts on a late-July, West Coast road trip before hitting a game-winning home run against the San Diego Padres on the last game of the trip. From there, he reached base in six straight games before Aug. 7, when manager Brandon Hyde removed him from an eventual loss to the Yankees after the two had a verbal altercation in the dugout. Davis had to be restrained by teammate Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long. He later cited that “hitting a breaking point” prompted his spat with Hyde, saying that he had been frustrated with what he considered defensive mistakes on top of his offensive struggles.