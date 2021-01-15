Five years ago, Chris Davis’ wait for a contract ended. The Orioles’ wait for it to be over continues.

The background of Davis’ deal that winter is well-worn. Coming off a torrid end to his 2015 season, Davis and several other key members of an Orioles team that was one of baseball’s best stories in the front half of that decade were free agents. The club still felt as if it had some winning left to do. Catcher Matt Wieters accepted the qualifying offer to stick around one more year, reliever Darren O’Day signed a four-year deal in December and Davis’ big bat was still on the market come January.