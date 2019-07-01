Looking ahead to Orioles' deferred payments to Chris Davis on Bobby Bonilla Day

It’s July 1, or as it’s unofficially known in the baseball world, Bobby Bonilla Day. It’s only a few years until it possibly referred to as Chris Davis Day in Baltimore.

The New York Mets bought out the remaining $5.9 million of Bonilla’s contract in 2000, but instead of paying it in one lump sun, they agreed to pay the former outfielder $1.19 million every July 1 from 2011 to 2035.

Davis, meanwhile, signed a seven-year, $161 million deal with the Orioles before the 2016 season, with $42 million of it being paid in deferred payments from 2023 to 2037.

The Orioles will pay Davis $3.5 million on each July 1 from 2023 to 2032 and $1.4 million on each July 1 from 2033 to 2037. Davis will be 51 on July 1, 2037, while Bonilla will be 72 when his payments from the Mets come to an end.

Bonilla is also paid $500,000 a year from 2004 through 2023 on a separate deferred money plan involving the Mets and Orioles, who acquired Bonilla and Jimmy Williams from New York for Damon Buford and Alex Ochoa in 1995. Bonilla batted .300 in a season and a half with the Orioles, helping the team reach the American League Championship Series in 1996.

Davis, 33, is struggling mightily for the second straight season. He’s hitting .169 entering this week’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays and hasn’t homered since May 12.

