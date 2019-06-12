Chris Davis sits for fourth time since return from IL as Orioles 'try to put him in a position to have success'

The Orioles didn't make any lineup changes after the visiting Toronto Blue Jays' late switch from Edwin Jackson to reliever Derek Law as Wednesday's starting pitcher. That means Chris Davis will sit for the fourth time in eight games since the high-priced first baseman returned from the injured list with a hip injury last week.

A week-plus off to let that injury heal hasn't pulled Davis very far out of his recent skid, as he has a single, a double, a walk and seven strikeouts in 18 plate appearances since returning June 4 in Texas.

"I look at matchups, and I try to put him in a position to have success," manager Brandon Hyde said. "Not in there tonight, he'll be in there tomorrow against [Marcus] Stroman. He hasn't had a lot of success against E-Jax, and I'm assuming he's coming in after Law, but we'll see. And I want to see Sisco play, to be honest with you. He's going to be ready to hit off the bench, and we're going with what we have."

That Hyde is putting Renato Núñez, who has played the field just eight times in 58 starts, at first base and letting Chance Sisco serve as the designated hitter is telling. Davis doesn't seem to be keeping players the Orioles want to see more of out of the lineup, even with the hefty payroll commitment attached to him.

In catcher Pedro Severino and second baseman Hanser Alberto, there are also two players who are far better against left-handed pitchers in the lineup Wednesday and keeping Davis out of it.

Such has been the fall for Davis since the peaks and valleys of his first month of the season, when the carryover from his hitless end to 2018 meant he set major league records for at-bats and plate appearances without a hit before breaking that streak April 13 in Boston.

Once he did, he had one of his best stretches in recent memory. Davis hit .290 with a .952 OPS and all five of his home runs over the ensuing 21 games, bringing his average near .200 for the first time since the end of 2017. But the team got rained out twice in New York on May 13 and May 14, and Davis fell out of rhythm.

He has five hits in 45 at-bats with two walks and 26 strikeouts in 13 games since.

Around the horn

» Hyde congratulated the Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds on winning the first-half title in the South Atlantic League Tuesday night, noting that his four years in the South Atlantic League in the Marlins' organization as a manager means he knows how hard it is. His minor league championship came a few years later, though. "Southern League, baby," Hyde said. "Southern League, 2009 champions. You don't know that?"

» Designated hitter Mark Trumbo (knee) wasn't in the lineup at Triple-A Norfolk Sunday, but Hyde said he didn't hear that it was related to his injury.

» Hyde said he knew Alex Cobb (hip) could possibly have season-ending surgery before it was announced Tuesday, but would rather have him fully healthy next year than have him push to return this year.

» The Orioles celebrated LGBTQ Pride Night on Wednesday, which included an O's pride cap giveaway. A portion of the ticket proceeds benefited Moveable Feast and The Pride Center of Maryland. The team also added pride flags to the flag court in right field.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli