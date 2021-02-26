Orioles’ Chris Davis, introspective about struggles, promises swing change to reverse his decline in 2021

Davis said: “Last spring was an eye-opener and it was a, ‘OK, I can still do this.’ I was frustrated with the way things played out last season to say the least. I felt like I came into spring training in great shape, I was really swinging the bat well and then everything stopped. But, I also understand that we did get a chance to play some games and there were a lot of things that were bigger than baseball going on so in a way, the pandemic has really kind of been a blessing in disguise for me because it’s allowed me some time to reflect and really think about what’s important to me.”