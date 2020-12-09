Orioles’ Chris Davis questions rebuild, says he’s committed to playing in 2021: ‘I’m not throwing in the towel’

“I don’t feel like it was a legitimate shot at a full season for me,” he said. “I mean, it was obviously not a full season as far as a number of games was concerned, but in some ways it was almost like more than a full season with everything I had to do to keep up physically and mentally over the break. And then, going through all those multiple hour long calls trying to get things together with the league so that we could have the season, I mean, it was just I didn’t feel like I really got a fair shake as far as this year is concerned. That really wasn’t on the table going into this offseason.”