Chris Davis is back off the injured list. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde doesn’t seem inclined to use him much.

Chris Davis' activation off the injured list Tuesday ahead of the Orioles' series opener against the New York Mets means the beleaguered former slugger is again an option for manager Brandon Hyde in the season’s final 20 games.
It doesn’t, however, seem like getting Davis into the lineup is going to be much of a priority.
“Chris the last few days has been taking quite a few at-bats in Bowie and he feels a lot better," Hyde said. "He feels ready to go. I’m going to find spots to possibly play him. I think that when I make the lineup out, I’m going to give our team, for me, the best chance to win, and if CD is part of the lineup that day, he is. If not, he’s going to be ready to pinch hit or defend late.”
For much of his years-long downturn, which began not long after he signed a club-record seven-year, $161 million contract in January 2016, that deal and the weight it carried has essentially kept Davis in the lineup.
Hyde, though, indicated that just as was the case before Davis was placed on the injured list Aug. 21 with a knee injury that to that point hadn’t even been mentioned by Hyde or the team, Davis won’t be a fixture in the lineup as the Orioles try to finish strong.
When asked what would determine whether Davis is part of that best nine, Hyde said “it’s the same way as I make [decisions] with everybody else."
“We’re facing Michael Wacha tonight," Hyde said. "Michael Wacha is a reverse [split] guy, so I’ve got a majority right-handed batter in the lineup against Wacha. Rick Porcello tomorrow is a sinker-baller, CD has some at-bats against him, has some success against him. That’s something that I factor in, for the other 13, 14 position playrs we have [too]. Chris is just one part of the team, and I make the decision on whether to play him based on a lot of different factors.”
Before his knee injury, Davis was playing sparingly for the Orioles. He started 11 of the Orioles' first 17 games before his playing time was cut, and he got two starts in the ensuing eight games before he was placed on the injured list.
In his absence, Renato Núñez has been the team’s everyday first baseman. Using Núñez at first base has freed up the designated hitter spot for one of the team’s hot-hitting catchers in Pedro Severino or Chance Sisco, and has allowed Hyde to give shortstop José Iglesias and his hamstring some days off his feet.
Around the horn
- Hyde said the team’s pitching coaches were “ecstatic” to be able to get right-hander Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Detroit Tigers. The former first-round draft pick was activated by the Orioles on Monday and is available in the bullpen, Hyde said.
- Outfielder Ryan McKenna is on the Orioles' taxi squad for this trip in New York, Hyde said.
- Left-hander Keegan Akin will start Thursday against the New York Yankees, Hyde said.