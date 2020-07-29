Orioles first baseman Chris Davis ‘unavailable’ for home opener, manager Brandon Hyde says

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis was left out of the lineup for Wednesday’s home opener against the New York Yankees for unspecified reasons, manager Brandon Hyde said.
Davis, who started all three games this past weekend against the Boston Red Sox and spoke Tuesday night of both his and the Orioles’ desire to continue on through this season despite the Miami Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak, is the only player not available Wednesday, Hyde said.
Hyde indicated that no roster move was being made for Davis, but that he was not at the ballpark.
“CD is not here today,” Hyde said. “He’s unavailable, so not in the lineup.”
Hyde is typically forthcoming with player availability except for certain personal medical situations. The team’s policy surrounding possible positive COVID-19 tests is to not announce them, leaving it to the player to dictate whether that information is made public.
That was the policy when outfielders Dwight Smith Jr. and Anthony Santander tested positive upon intake, with Hyde unable to talk about what was keeping them away from the team in his daily media sessions.
“I can’t comment any further on what I said,” Hyde said. “Unavailable.”
MLB’s protocols require not only those with positive tests but those who are possibly experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with someone who has to stay away from the club until they’re cleared.
Davis, the team’s representative to the players’ union, spoke Monday of his desire to continue playing even with his family and small children at home as the Marlins’ COVID-19 outbreak shook up the game. He said that he planned to wear a mask at first base for Wednesday’s home opened to protect himself.
“I can’t even think about bringing this home, but it’s the risk that I assumed,” Davis said. “My wife and I have talked about it on more than one occasion. We think it’s something that’s worth at least going out there and giving it a shot before we call it quits. I’m going to do everything I can to protect myself and hopefully be able to get through this season with no hiccups.”
Around the horn
- Top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez was added to the Orioles’ player pool Wednesday and reported to the alternate site at Double-A Bowie.
- The Orioles traded right-hander Hector Velázquez, who was outrighted off the roster last week and wasn’t a part of the player pool, to the Houston Astros for a player to be named later.