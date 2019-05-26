Orioles place struggling Chris Davis on injured list with hip soreness

The Orioles placed struggling first baseman Chris Davis on the 10-day injured list Sunday with hip soreness that manager Brandon Hyde said has cropped up in the last few days, although his absences from the lineup Friday and Saturday weren't described as injury-related at the time.

"CD has been sore for a few days — his hip has been acting up a little bit, so we're evaluating right now,” Hyde said before the Orioles announced the move, which is retroactive to Saturday. “Had a doctor see him last night and we're going to go from there."

Shortly after Hyde said that, reliever Evan Phillips walked onto the field to get loose and play catch. Phillips was then recalled from Norfolk.

Davis, who is in the midst of an 11-game funk that followed his best three weeks in recent memory and has seen him hit .118 (4-for-34) with 22 strikeouts, was getting what Hyde called a "breather" on Saturday. He pinch-hit Friday, but wasn't in the dugout or available for Saturday's win as he was getting checked out.

While Davis dealt with hip soreness that impacted him some in spring training, he returned quickly from it. At the beginning of the season, he suffered through a hitless streak that, spanning back to 2018, counted as the longest in major league history.

But he worked his way out of it, and Hyde on Saturday — before the injury was made known — described him as a player who was going to be tasked with doing so again.

"I just think that he's in a little bit of a rut," Hyde said, describing a player who was late on fastballs, early on breaking balls, and pressing to get out of the jam.

In Davis' absence, the Orioles will have a short bench for Sunday's series finale with the Rockies and likely into Monday's matinee against the Detroit Tigers.

Dads trip a success

The Orioles brought many of the players' and staff members' fathers on the quick trip to Denver this weekend, opening up the clubhouse and field to them before and after games to give a glimpse of the players' lives.

Hyde said the players brought it to him in spring training — they had a similar trip last year — and he was touched by how many of the fathers thanked him for letting it happen.

"That's been pretty cool," Hyde said. "They don't get to see their sons in this type of environment. It's usually away from the field, but not in the clubhouse, not on the field. I think that they appreciate it. The players actually brought that to me in spring training, and I was all for it. I thought it was a really cool idea. I think the dads have appreciated it a lot. In this kind of meat-grinder of a business we're in, to have your dad around and have them see what you go through on a daily basis is pretty cool."

Around the horn

Right-hander Nate Karns (forearm) played catch in the outfield under the supervision of the medical staff, and Hyde said his presence has been a good one around the team, even if they'd like him to be able to pitch soon. ... Outfielder/designated hitter Mark Trumbo is nearing a rehab assignment, Hyde said, as his knee is recovering well from time at first base and in the outfield in extended spring training.

