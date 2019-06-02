Orioles’ Chris Davis will ‘probably’ come off IL in Texas, Brandon Hyde says

Although he was hesitant to offer a firm timeline on Chris Davis’ recovery earlier in the homestand, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that the first baseman will “probably” come off the injured list during the team’s upcoming trip to Texas.

“I think he’s hitting right now and if all checks out, he’ll probably play in Texas,” Hyde said.

Davis, who was placed on the IL on May 26 with left hip inflammation after going 1-for-19 in his prior six games, is first eligible to return when the Orioles begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington. Hyde said the team will need to evaluate whether it will send down a pitcher or position player to make room for Davis on the 25-man roster. Although Hyde might prefer to work with a larger bench, he also said the Orioles could use a variety of arms to navigate their following series at the Houston Astros.

Outfielder DJ Stewart, called up when Davis was put on the IL, entered Sunday 0-for-12 with five strikeouts since a 3-for-3 start.

Trumbo to continue rehab with Norfolk

Another first baseman is also continuing his progress toward a return to the Orioles.

Mark Trumbo (right knee) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk beginning Tuesday, he said. Trumbo went 3-for-13 in three games with Double-A Bowie, including playing consecutive games Thursday and Friday.

With the Tides on a road trip through Durham and Columbus, Trumbo hopes to again play back-to-back games before progressing to three contests in a row. He’ll be with Norfolk for the next “week and change,” he said, before a mid-June evaluation.

Trumbo said he is continuing to adjust to recovery aspects after the knee surgery he underwent last season and is wearing a light brace when he plays.

“Overall, it’s been pretty good,” Trumbo said. “It’s kind of a new normal for what it generally feels like after any kind of strenuous running activity, so trying to wrap my head around that the best I can and kind of figure out how I can make things work with where we’re at.”

Hyde returns

Hyde missed Saturday’s game so he could be at the high school graduation for his daughter, Aria, in Chicago. He was thankful the Orioles let him attend.

“Really appreciated the organization allowing me to go,” Hyde said. “It was a pretty special day watching Aria graduate and being with the family for about 24 hours and flying back this morning early. Happy to be back, but it was a great day yesterday.”

Despite the ceremony, Hyde managed to keep up with his team.

“I might have had my phone with the game on during the ceremony,” Hyde said. “Watched the majority of [the game] except when they announced her. Besides that, my face was in my phone.”

Around the horn

The Orioles wore #VoteTrey shirts before the game to promote outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini’s All-Star Game campaign, though Mancini deflected on self-promotion by not wearing his. … Hyde said he will spend Monday’s day off playing golf, eating a nice dinner and watching the draft to “root on” general manager/executive vice president Mike Elias.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz