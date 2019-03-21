Orioles' Chance Sisco showing veterans improvement behind plate: 'He's making pitch calls with confidence'

A pair of standout pitching performances by Orioles veterans Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner over the past week came in spring training games that don't mean much, save for one factor that could be a difference-maker.

Cobb and Cashner both had good days on the mound with Chance Sisco behind the plate, a major step forward for the Orioles' one-time catcher of the future who got overwhelmed offensively and defensively by the big leagues early last season.

“He obviously looked himself in the mirror, saw some things that he needs to get better at, and did,” Cobb said. “He's calling good games. He's making pitch calls with confidence, and he takes that same type of confidence up to the plate when he's batting."

"It definitely feels good," Sisco said. "You definitely go home with a good feeling, feeling good about what just happened in that game. They were rolling."

Cobb struck out eight in five innings of three-run ball Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and Cashner struck out five and was getting better as he went along in five innings of a one-run, three-hit performance against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

"Cobb that day had everything going for him, and same with Cashner," Sisco said. "I think that was Cash's, one of his best outings that spring. Talking to him after the game, he was saying he felt really good. It feels good for me, too, to hear that he feels really good out there on the mound and he's comfortable out there throwing to me."

It's a far cry from this time last spring. Cobb hadn't even signed with the Orioles at this point last year. Even with a more experienced catcher in Caleb Joseph available to catch Cobb's 2018 debut April 14, the rookie Sisco got that assignment.

And despite Cashner making a pair of spring training starts and building up innings on the back fields, Sisco didn't catch him until Cashner's second start of the regular season at the New York Yankees on April 5 — a six-inning, one-run outing that proved to be one of Cashner's best of the season.

Cashner had a 2.55 ERA in four starts pitching to Sisco, but spent much more time looking in at Joseph. Cobb's rough debut at the Boston Red Sox was a harbinger of things to come with Sisco, as he had a 10.52 ERA over seven starts with the rookie catcher. It was Sisco's rookie backstop companion, Austin Wynns, who ended up developing a rapport with Cobb in the second half of the season.

But as Sisco prepares for likely his second straight Opening Day, the fact that two veteran pitchers on the team are growing comfortable with him could be quietly one of the most meaningful developments of Orioles camp.

"Chance has gotten a lot more confident," Cobb said, echoing what so many teammates have said previously. "I don't know where it came from this offseason, but he came in and you can just see it in his face that he's got a lot more confidence about him — in the locker room, behind the plate, batting.

"Whatever it might be, he has that look that he knows he belongs here, and he seems to be enjoying it more. I haven't really had any one-on-one conversations about it, and I don't really need to, just because I can see that, and all I've heard is the potential he has, and I know he struggled last year. … You can't just let one season or one week or month define you and cave in.”

