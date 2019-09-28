Orioles catcher Chance Sisco calls 2019 ‘developmental season’ as hot start gave way to slow second half

“When he came, he got to the big leagues with us, he swung the bat really well,” Hyde said. “I think his catching has vastly improved, I think his receiving and his blocking, he’s done a really nice job with some of the things we asked him to work on and improve in spring training; I think he did. I think around the league, they started making adjustments to him at the plate, and he’s had a little bit of a struggle the last couple months. I think it was a great experience for him.