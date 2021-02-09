César Valdez was a dominant starter in winter ball. He’s worth a shot in the Orioles’ rotation. | ANALYSIS

Considering the fanfare that came with last week’s agreement for former Cy Young Award winner Félix Hernández to join the Orioles on a minor league deal, it’s worth noting that such deals have provided value for the team of late.
Forget the minor league deals that ultimately landed Opening Day starter Tommy Milone and fellow left-hander Wade LeBlanc (who is back on another in 2021) in the rotation. The Orioles’ first foray into the mid-30s pitcher pool last winter came in the form of the signing of journeyman César Valdez, whose impressive return to the big leagues with the Orioles last summer continued into winter ball.
Valdez, who the Orioles signed out of the Mexican League last winter and became enamored with in spring training, was stretched out several innings during summer camp but ended the year essentially as the team’s closer. He allowed two runs and just 10 runners with 12 strikeouts in 14 ⅓ innings out of the Orioles’ bullpen at age 35.
In winter ball in the Dominican Republic, he was a dominant starter — to the point that the Orioles should probably consider making him one this spring.
If Valdez’s limited winter exploits are any indication, there’s no reason to expect any less of him in that role than they might Hernández or LeBlanc.
Valdez pitched just one inning for his original team, Tigres del Licey, in the regular season. But since they didn’t make the four-team playoff, he was put into a draft for the playoff teams and was selected first overall by Gigantes del Cibao, for whom he became a top starter.
His first start for Gigantes was in the second game of the semifinal against Estrellas Orientales, and Valdez allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in five shutout innings.
They gave him the ball in the first game of the championship series against Águilas Cibaeñas, and Valdez pitched five strong innings. He allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. But he wasn’t able to take the mound again as they fell in seven games.
Still, Valdez was asked to join Águilas on the Dominican Republic’s entrant into the Caribbean Series. He told the Águilas team website that he was apprehensive, as his original team Tigres and Águilas are heated rivals and Valdez was dealing with a neck injury.
But he pitched, and pitched well for them.
Valdez got the start for the Dominican Republic team in their second game of the tournament against Mexico and dominated. He struck out six in six innings of two-hit, shutout ball and needed just 79 pitches to do it.
In the final game of the Caribbean Series, Valdez got the ball for Tigres and allowed a run on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts as the Dominican Republic team won the annual winter competition.
Perhaps four starts in January and February don’t make a rotation candidate, and the Orioles aren’t short on options behind John Means with the veterans Hernández and LeBlanc, 2020 incumbents such as Jorge López and rookies Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin, Bruce Zimmermann and Thomas Eshelman all set to compete for rotation spots in camp.
Behind them, prospects Michael Baumann, Alexander Wells and Zac Lowther were recently added to the 40-man roster and could be up at some point in the season.
But considering how well Valdez pitched in the chances he got in 2020, and how effective his dead-fish changeup can be, the Orioles could probably do a lot worse than running out one of the better stories the organization has featured in the last few years every fifth game.
SPRING TRAINING
Key dates for the Orioles’ preseason preparations in Sarasota, Florida:
Wednesday: Pitchers and catchers report
Feb. 21: Position players report
Feb. 27: First exhibition game vs. Atlanta Braves