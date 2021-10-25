Orioles’ Cedric Mullins among Silver Slugger finalists for American League outfielders

Of the finalists, Mullins, 27, is the only one who predominantly played center field, the most demanding defensively of the three spots. Yet he still ranks among the best the group has to offer on the other side of the ball. Mullins led all candidates in stolen bases and extra-base hits — becoming the first Oriole with 30 home runs and 30 steals in the same season — and was in the top three in batting average, on-base percentage and OPS, as well as advanced, all-encompassing metrics fWAR, wRC+ and wOBA. Despite being on an Orioles team that lost 110 games, he managed to rank fourth in win probability added among nominees.