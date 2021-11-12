Orioles’ Cedric Mullins wins AL Silver Slugger Award after breakout season

Having only returned to the majors in 2020 after a demotion all the way down to Double-A Bowie in 2019, Mullins went from being a switch-hitter to strictly hitting from the left side before the 2021 season and found immediate dividends. Focusing on one swing proved simpler for him, and he was an All-Star while batting .291 with an .878 OPS. His 30 home runs and 30 steals gave him the first 30-30 season in Orioles history.