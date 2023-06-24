Orioles star Cedric Mullins returns from injured list amid flurry of roster moves

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Orioles on Saturday reinstated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the 10-day injured list amid a flurry of roster moves.

The 2021 All-Star is back in his normal spot atop the Orioles’ lineup Saturday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners.

Baltimore also recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A for long relief out of the bullpen and optioned right-hander Logan Gillaspie and corner infielder/outfielder Josh Lester to Norfolk.

Mullins was placed on the IL on May 30 with a right groin strain he suffered running down the first base line the previous night against the Cleveland Guardians.

