Orioles option outfielder Cedric Mullins to Triple-A Norfolk after difficult first month

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk amid his slow start to the season, the team announced Monday, with utility man Stevie Wilkerson replacing him on the active roster.

Mullins, who made his major league debut in August as the heir to longtime center fielder Adam Jones, was struggling badly through the first month of the season, with just six hits in 74 plate appearances for a .094/.181/.156 batting line in 22 games.

He had two triples in a 12-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on April 6, but had just two singles since, and that's with most of his at-bats coming against right-handed pitching. Mullins, a switch-hitter, is more advanced batting from the left side than the right.

While his arm has been challenged in center field, Mullins has otherwise played strong defense in center field. The Orioles' outfield will be stretched a bit thin without him, as only Joey Rickard can play center field on an outfield lineup that includes Dwight Smith Jr. and Trey Mancini, while Wilkerson and Renato Núñez could deputize in the outfield as well.

Wilkerson, who was outrighted off the roster in spring training, is off to a good start at Triple-A Norfolk, batting .316 (18-for-57) for the Tides.

To add Wilkerson back to the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated right-hander Josh Lucas for assignment. Lucas was optioned to Norfolk on Saturday and allowed two earned runs in three major league appearances this month.

This story will be updated.

