Cedric Mullins earns 2021 Most Valuable Oriole award amid breakout season

One of the best Orioles seasons in recent memory was rewarded in fitting fashion Wednesday with Cedric Mullins being named the runaway winner of the 2021 Louis M. Hatter Most Valuable Oriole award for a breakout season that made him a foundational piece in the club’s long-term rebuild.
Mullins, who turns 27 Friday, was the team’s first All-Star Game starter since 2018 and last week became the first Oriole to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a season — just a handful of the accomplishments that have come in a year when Mullins’ role in spring training was uncertain.
The Orioles’ Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year in 2018, Mullins debuted that August as the center field heir to Adam Jones and was the club’s Opening Day center fielder in 2019. He struggled badly, though, earning a demotion less than a month into the season and ultimately spending the second half at Double-A Bowie.
From there, Mullins rebuilt. He started 2020 with the major league team when the delayed season began in July, but needed a trip to the alternate site to get him back on track offensively.
This winter, he decided to abandon switch-hitting and solely bat left-handed as his dominant side was far more productive. That decision unlocked a hitter who has been among the most prolific for the Orioles in recent memory.
Mullins entered Tuesday batting .299 with a .904 OPS, with his wRC+ (weighted runs created plus), which adjusts for hitting conditions in the ballpark and league, at 142. Only Chris Davis’ 2013 and 2015 seasons rate better among Orioles in the last decade. Mullins’ 5.7 WAR is the highest for an Orioles player since Manny Machado in 2016.
As such, the accolades have piled up for Mullins. He wasn’t voted a starter for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in fan voting, but with Mike Trout unable to fulfill that assignment, Mullins was selected as his worthy replacement. When the teams were initially announced, Mullins was on the roster as the top outfielder voted into the game by his peers.
Buoyed by that experience at the All-Star Game, Mullins got better as the second half began. He slowed some as September wore on, but when he broke a mini-drought and hit home run No. 30 Friday, Camden Yards was rapt in its joy for him.
After being congratulated by his teammates, Mullins was called out for a curtain call by the fans in attendance. At the turn of the inning, Mullins’ teammates remained in the dugout to allow him the chance to soak in even more cheers.
In July, as the All-Star Game approached, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias was strong in his support for the player Mullins has grown into.
“He is very quickly becoming a face of the franchise kind of player for us,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “He’s been one of the best players in baseball in the first half. He’s possibly the best center fielder outside of Trout in the American League, and he’s possibly the best defensive center fielder in the American League. So, 26 years old, homegrown, it’s a very special thing.”
Mullins also received votes for the award last season upon his return to the big leagues in the shortened 2020 season, though Anthony Santander won the award. Trey Mancini (2019), Jones (2018), Jonathan Schoop (2017), and Manny Machado (2016) are among the recent winners. Jones, who won it in 2011 and 2012, was the last center fielder to win the award.
This year, votes also went to Mancini, John Means, Ryan Mountcastle, Santander and Ramón Urías.
Mullins will receive the award ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.