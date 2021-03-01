Cedric Mullins will bat only lefty now. Does that change the Orioles’ outfield mix? | ANALYSIS

But there are other factors at play. The Orioles could teeter on the verge of having too many players who are best suited to play against righties but offer little against lefties with Mullins now residing in that space. DJ Stewart is one such player in the outfield. So is Chris Davis, who is presumably in the mix to be the designated hitter against righties now considering the last two Orioles regimes have given him 49 starts against righties over the last three seasons.