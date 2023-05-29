Orioles’ Cedric Mullins exits game vs. Guardians with apparent lower-body injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Cedric Mullins, the Orioles’ center fielder and primary leadoff man, exited Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning with an apparent injury to his lower body.

Mullins pulled into first base slowly on a ground ball to shortstop, stutter-stepping into the bag behind Amed Rosario’s throw. He exited the game with a trainer at his side, and Terrin Vavra replaced Mullins in the lineup while Ryan McKenna moved from right field to center.

Mullins is hitting .264 with an .839 OPS while appearing in all but one of Baltimore’s first 54 games, missing a contest last week against the New York Yankees for what manager Brandon Hyde said were “personal reasons.”

