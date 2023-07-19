Orioles’ Cedric Mullins returns to injured list with right groin strain: ‘Waiting to turn that corner’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins seemed to be finally returning to himself when he pulled up going into third base on a foul ball Saturday. It turns out that injury will keep from even returning to the field for at least another week.

Mullins was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right adductor groin strain, the same injury that cost him 20 games earlier this season. The Orioles and Mullins had been classifying the latest ailment as right quadriceps tightness and said it was unrelated to the groin strain, with Mullins saying Tuesday he hoped to return to Baltimore’s lineup sometime this week.

Before the roster move — which is retroactive to Saturday — was announced, Mullins described himself Wednesday morning as “waiting to turn that corner.”

“It feels like it’s getting really close,” Mullins said. “Moments like this, I think especially if it’s near that same area, you have a stack of days where it just doesn’t want to improve to the rate that you want it to. But continuing to try to be smart every day, continuing to do everything I can, to stay hydrated, taking the necessary supplements, iron and stuff like that, just to try to get the body going and see where I’m at day by day.”

In his first 10 games after returning from the first groin strain, suffered May 29, Mullins was 5-for-35 with 11 strikeouts and no extra-base hits. But across his next six contests, he was 9-for-22 with four doubles and a home run. The night before the latest injury, Mullins homered for the first time since May 23 and stole a base for the first time since May 21.

On the season, Mullins is batting .259/.347/.454 with nine home runs and 14 steals in 69 games. The Orioles are 42-22 when he starts and 15-15 when he does not.

To replace Mullins on the active roster, the Orioles recalled right-handed reliever Logan Gillaspie, balancing their number of position players and pitchers. Aaron Hicks, who performed well as Mullins’ fill-in during his previous IL stint, was in center field and batting cleanup in Wednesday’s lineup as Baltimore looked to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

