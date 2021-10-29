Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins’ highlight-filled season not enough to earn Gold Glove nomination

Defensive Runs Saved, which similarly puts a number on a player’s defensive performance in terms of a number of runs they prevented or allowed, ranked Taylor, Kiermaier and Straw first, third and fifth, respectively. Mullins was tied for ninth in DRS, again rating negatively. The largest detractor is not his range or catchability, but his throwing arm. There were 51 players who spent at least 500 innings in the outfield in 2021, and the arm component of Mullins’ DRS was tied for the second lowest of any of them. That metric is determined by how often runners advance or are thrown out when trying to take an extra base against a defender.