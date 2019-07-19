From Adam Jones’ heir to Double-A Bowie, Cedric Mullins demoted again to ‘get some positive mojo working’

The staff in Bowie noted that he took the demotion in stride, but his frustration at times was evident on the field. He sliced a ball down the left-field line Tuesday night that stayed fair and was knocked into fair territory when Harrisburg shortstop Luis Garcia tried to catch it, and Mullins only turned it into a double after starting to run out of the box as soon as the ball was ruled fair. He was quick to express some of his displeasure with Wednesday’s strike zone after an 0-for-4 performance with two strikeouts.