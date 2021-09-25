Cedric Mullins secures first 30-30 season in Orioles history with go-ahead home run vs. Rangers

Cedric Mullins has made his mark in Camden Yards’ center field throughout this Orioles season. Fittingly, that’s where he drove his historic home run Friday night.
The three-run blast off Texas Rangers starter Spencer Howard was Mullins’ 30th of the year, making him the first player in Orioles history with a 30-30 season. He reached 30 steals with two in one game last week in Boston but had gone nearly two weeks since his 29th home run before his drive narrowly went beyond center fielder Leody Taveras’ leaping effort to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead in the second inning Friday.
During the Orioles’ previous homestand, a similar effort from Mullins was successful, a robbery of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez eventually recognized as MLB’s Play of the Week. In each facet of the game, Mullins has been one of the game’s best players, putting him in the exceptionally rare position of being an MVP candidate despite the Orioles being a 100-loss team.
Chants of “Cedric! Cedric!” broke out at Oriole Park, prompting a curtain call. When the third inning began, Mullins trotted out to his usual center field spot, but his teammates stayed behind in the dugout, inviting another ovation from the crowd as Mullins, just as he now does in team history, stood alone.
This story will be updated.