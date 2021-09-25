Cedric Mullins secures first 30-30 season in Orioles history with go-ahead home run vs. Rangers

The three-run blast off Texas Rangers starter Spencer Howard was Mullins’ 30th of the year, making him the first player in Orioles history with a 30-30 season. He reached 30 steals with two in one game last week in Boston but had gone nearly two weeks since his 29th home run before his drive narrowly went beyond center fielder Leody Taveras’ leaping effort to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead in the second inning Friday.