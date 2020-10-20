For Orioles’ Cedric Mullins, rebuilt swing and positive mindset key to holding spot in center field

“Coming back after that year, there was a lot of positive that came out of the spring training,” Mullins said. “They said my swing looks really good, I was able to make adjustments pretty quickly. It was just a matter of getting my timing back. It’s a brand new swing, and to try to replicate that as much as you can before you have to go into a season was probably the hardest part, especially when you have to go into the season at the highest level.