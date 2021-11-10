Before Adley Rutschman arrives, Orioles have plenty of veteran options at catcher for 2022. Here’s who fits.

The same way Elias will be familiar with Ritchie, so too will major league field coordinator and catching instructor Tim Cossins be with Higgins. Cossins came over with manager Brandon Hyde from the Chicago Cubs and will know Higgins from when the Cubs drafted him as a college catcher in 2015. Higgins has hit well in the high-minors and made his major league debut at age 28 this summer but had his season cut short with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. It’s unclear when he’ll be back healthy, but if it’s early in the season, he could be a sensible addition to the Orioles’ catching depth the same way Tayler Davis was for the Cubs when Hyde and Cossins arrived.