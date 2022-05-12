Orioles beat Cardinals, 3-2, as Rylan Bannon singles on first big league pitch and bullpen comes through

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) and catcher Anthony Bemboom (37) celebrate a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Thursday, May 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — Rylan Bannon became just the third Orioles player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered and the O’s used six pitchers in a bullpen game to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Thursday.

Bannon a 26-year-old third baseman, was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game and singled on a changeup from Steven Matz (3-3) with two outs in the second inning, one batter after Mateo homered to put the Orioles ahead.

Advertisement

Bannon went 1-for-4 with a strikeout and two flyouts. The 2017 Big East Player of the Year at Xavier, he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft and traded to the Orioles in July 2018 in the deal that brought Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The previous Orioles to get a hit on their first pitch were Rhyne Hughes on April 24, 2010, at Boston and Willie Morales on April 9, 2000, against Detroit, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Advertisement

Bemboom hit his first big league home run since September 2020 in the seventh, and Cedric Mullins added an RBI single off Génesis Cabrera later in the inning for a 3-0 lead.

The Orioles' Rylan Bannon singles on his first major league at-bat during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Matz lost his second straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Baltimore took two of three from the Cardinals and improved to 4-1 in rubber games this season after going 7-5 in such games in 2021.

Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles.

Bryan Baker gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings of his first big league start.

Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer off Cionel Pérez in the seventh after Tyler O’Neill bounced into a double play. Nolan Arenado added a sacrifice fly in the eighth against Joey Krehbiel.

Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.

Trey Mancini singled twice and has a hit in eight of nine games since returning from bruised ribs on May 3.

Advertisement

Orioles prospects Robert Neustrom and Nick Vespi are facing an uncertain future. It’s only fueled them. https://t.co/KFhEbJgyMS — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 12, 2022

Top 10

With his start at first base against Baltimore, Albert Pujols played in the 2,987th game, passing Barry Bonds for 10th place. Pujols went 0-for-1 with walk and remains three hits shy from tying Eddie Collins for 10th at 3,313 hits.

Day off

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader and catcher Yadier Molina had the day off. Carlson moved from right to start at center and Andrew Knizner caught.

Roster moves

Orioles: Selected the contract of Right-hander Denyi Reyes from Norfolk. His first appearance will be his major league debut. Right-hander Travis Lakins Sr. and left-hander Paul Fry were optioned to the Triple-A team.

Cardinals: Activated Infielder Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day injured list. In two injury rehab games with Double-A Springfield, Sosa went 3 for 8 with a hit-by-pitch and played shortstop. In 10 games this season with the Cardinals, Sosa is batting .160. ... Infielder Kramer Robertson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Robertson, the son of LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, appeared in two games after getting called up on May 10.

Wainwright back

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright, 40, threw a bullpen session Thursday and could start Sunday against San Francisco. He was placed on the COVID-19 IL on May 6, two days after he started at Kansas City.

Trainers’ rooms

Orioles: Transferred right-hander Chris Ellis (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list. Ellis, 29, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early May and will miss the remainder of the season. ... Infielder Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) missed his second consecutive game. ... Third baseman Ramón Urías (abdominal discomfort) missed his fourth successive game.

Advertisement

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

Cardinals: Right-hander Drew Verhagen (right hip) was set to make his second rehab start Thursday night at Double-A Springfield.

Up next

Orioles: Right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-5, 4.05) is to start a series opener at Detroit on Friday. Lyles allowed four runs — two earned — and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings against Kansas City on Sunday.

Cardinals: Right-hander Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78) is scheduled to start in Friday’s series opener against Francisco. Hicks has not gone longer than 4 1/3 innings in six starts this season.

ORIOLES@TIGERS

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Advertisement

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM