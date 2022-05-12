Orioles’ three-game winning streak ends with a thud in 10-1 loss to Cardinals

Baltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor, left, is safe at first as the throw gets away from St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Yadier Molina during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in St. Louis. Cardinals shortstop Kramer Robertson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS — Juan Yepez homered and Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-1 win over the Orioles on Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for St. Louis, which ended a three-game losing streak. Brendan Donovan added a two-run double to the Cards’ 11-hit attack.

Advertisement

Baltimore (13-18) had its season-best three-game winning streak halted.

Yepez continued a sizzling start to his career. He has hit safely in all seven games since being called up May 3. He hit a homer in the second inning off Spenser Watkins (0-1) and has reached base in 13 of his first 25 plate appearances.

Advertisement

Yepez’s seven-game streak is the longest by a St. Louis player to start a career since Magneuris Sierra hit in his first nine games in 2017. Yepez went 2-for-5 and is batting .444.

With Adley Rutschman and other top prospects in Triple-A Norfolk, the Orioles’ future is close: ‘It’s happening soon’ https://t.co/9odxISS6Vw — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 11, 2022

Mikolas (3-1) allowed one run on four hits. He struck out three and walked one. Mikolas has allowed two runs or fewer in all seven starts this season.

Donovan, who reached base in all four trips to the plate, capped off a three-run outburst in the second inning with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead. Goldschmidt highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a two-run double. He added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Tommy Edman also drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals.

Watkins gave up eight hits and seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Even with the loss, Baltimore has won seven of 11 after a 6-14 start to the season.

Come on up

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. >

St. Louis recalled RHP Jake Walsh from Triple-A Memphis. Walsh recorded six saves in nine appearances in the minors. He pitched two scoreless innings in his MLB debut on Wednesday. RHP Kodi Whitley (2-0, 4.15 ERA) was sent to Memphis.

Trainer’s room

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle missed the game due to left wrist soreness that had been bothering him the past couple days. INF Ramón Urías missed his third successive game with abdominal discomfort. ... Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Kyle Brnovich, part of the Orioles’ return in the Dylan Bundy trade, underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, the club announced. It was performed in Dallas by Dr. Keith Meister, who also handled John Means’ surgery.

Advertisement

Up next

RHP Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78) will start for the Cardinals in the final game of the three-game set Thursday afternoon. Baltimore has not named a starter. Hicks hasn’t gone longer than 4 1/3 in any of his previous six starts this season.

ORIOLES@CARDINALS

Thursday, 1:15 p.m.

TV: MASN2

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM