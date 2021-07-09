Orioles cancel postgame Diplo concert days after sexual assault allegation surfaces against DJ

The Orioles have canceled Diplo’s postgame concert scheduled for July 24 at Camden Yards days after a second allegation of sexual assault surfaced against the Grammy-nominated DJ.
“The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Fans who purchased field passes with game tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 with receive a refund,” read a statement posted to the team’s verified Twitter account.
Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Pentz, is being sued for allegedly coercing a woman into oral sex and recording the encounter in 2019. Diplo’s attorney denied the allegations.
As recently as Wednesday, the Orioles had promoted Diplo’s upcoming performance, which was scheduled to follow a 6:35 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals, on the video board during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Diplo, 42, was sued in June by another woman accusing him of sexual battery, assault and defamation. The status of that case in unclear.
Diplo had previously filed a lawsuit against that woman in April after she alleged the DJ circulated revenge porn of her. He was also granted a temporary restraining order against the accuser.
Diplo’s attorney Bryan Freedman has said Diplo’s second alleged victim conspired with the first in an attempted shakedown.
His on-field show at Oriole Park was to be part of the team’s Birdland Summer Music Series, which will also feature a postgame concert from Grammy Award-nominated folk-rock band The Avett Brothers after the Sept. 16 game against the New York Yankees. Rising country star Carter Faith will open for them.
Admission to both shows was included with the price of a game ticket, with on-field passes available for Diplo’s show for $25 and The Avett Brothers’ show for $40. The organization will automatically issue refunds to those who purchased an on-field pass to the July 24 performance.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This story may be updated.