Orioles announce extended netting to be installed at Camden Yards by Sept. 5

The Orioles officially announced Thursday they will have extended protective netting at Camden Yards from foul pole to foul pole by their next homestand, which begins Sept. 5 against the Texas Rangers.
The Baltimore Sun reported in July that the Orioles would have extended netting at Camden Yards no later than the start of the 2020 season in the wake of injuries to fans caused by foul balls hit into the stands.
Camden Yards’ new netting will go down each foul line to near the foul poles, and the team’s training facility in Sarasota, Florida, Ed Smith Stadium, will have similar protective netting by the start of spring training.
“In a continuing effort to create the most fan and family-friendly atmosphere in sports, this week at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, crews are extending protective netting at the same height of the existing backstop netting down each foul line to near each foul pole," the Orioles said in a statement. "The Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority, in conjunction with Populous and other experts in the field, researched all available options and performed due diligence to determine that this is the best and safest option for Oriole Park.
"The safety and security of our fans is of the utmost importance to the Orioles as we continue cultivating a fun, fan-friendly, and affordable experience for everyone to safely enjoy Orioles Baseball.”
Other teams who have announced plans for foul pole-to-foul pole netting include the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.
The Orioles previously extended the netting beyond the dugouts at Camden Yards before the 2018 season.
ORIOLES@ROYALS
Friday, 8:05 p.m.
TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM
Orioles starter: Dylan Bundy (6-13, 4.98 ERA)
Royals starter: Eric Skoglund (0-0, 3.60 ERA)