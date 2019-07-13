Orioles plan to extend Camden Yards’ protective netting all the way to foul poles for fan safety

Saying they want to ensure fan safety, the Orioles plan to join a small but growing number of Major League Baseball teams that are extending protective netting all the way to the outfield foul poles in the lower sections, team spokesman Greg Bader said Friday.
The club has yet to make a formal announcement.
The move at Camden Yards will represent a significant change for the club — and for the sport — and follows an incident early this season in which Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs hit a foul ball in Houston that struck and seriously injured a young child in the stands. Almora buried his face in his glove afterward and struggled to contain himself.
The new netting will be installed at Camden Yards and at the Orioles’ Sarasota, Fla., spring training stadium “no later than the start of the 2020 season, if not at an earlier point in time,” the team told The Baltimore Sun Friday.
Just a few years ago, the Camden Yards netting only protected the backstop area behind home plate and stopped at the camera wells, which are cutout areas connected to the dugouts.
Before the start of the 2018 season, the Orioles extended the netting to a few sections beyond the dugout after a series of incidents across baseball in which fans were injured by balls or bats.
Those included one in 2016, when an Orioles fan said her skull was fractured when player Chris Davis’ bat went spinning wildly over the team’s dugout and into the fourth row where she sat with her fiancee.
Many players, including some Orioles, said this season that they favored lengthening the netting after the Almora incident, and others around the league in which fans were struck.
“We are currently working with our experts and partners toward finalizing plans to extend the protective netting at both of our ballparks even further to each foul pole,” Bader said Friday. “In an effort to ensure we implement the right plan for those attending games at both venues, we are performing due diligence and will implement the plan our experts recommend as soon as possible."
He said fan safety was “of the utmost importance to the Orioles."
Other teams that have announced plans for extending netting completely down the foul lines include the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates.