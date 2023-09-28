Orioles reach 30-year lease agreement to keep team at Camden Yards per in-game announcement

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, left, and Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos are seen in the suite after the announcement of a new 30-year lease of the stadium that will keep the Orioles in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Thursday’s game at Camden Yards featured the Orioles having the chance to clinch the American League East. During the matchup with the Boston Red Sox, the club made an announcement that means the venue could host celebrations for years to come.

After the third inning, the Orioles put on the video board at Oriole Park that the team and Maryland Stadium Authority have agreed to a new 30-year lease to keep the team in Baltimore. The deal was set to expire Dec. 31.

Advertisement

We have a lease pic.twitter.com/qMUD02YDsO — Emily Opilo (@emilyopilo) September 28, 2023

“Earlier today, the Orioles, Governor Wes Moore and the State of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority agreed to a deal that will keep the Orioles in Baltimore and at Camden Yards for at least the next 30 years!!” the announcement read, shortly before Moore and Orioles CEO and Chairman John Angelos were shown together on the video board.

The Orioles played their inaugural season at Oriole Park in 1992, the first in a 30-year agreement that originally ran through 2021. The Orioles and MSA agreed to a two-year extension in February of that year, hoping to use that added time to negotiate a long-term deal.

Advertisement

Angelos, the son of Orioles managing partner Peter Angelos, told Baltimore business leaders in September 2019 that the Orioles would play in Charm City “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor,” reiterating that point over the years to come.

Little more than a year after Angelos’ initial declaration — and days after The Baltimore Sun reported potential bidders were lining up to buy the team if the Angelos family chose to sell it — Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias penned a letter to fans reiterated the organization’s dedication to the community “for decades to come.”

“Please rest assured that there is nothing uncertain about the future of your Orioles in Baltimore,” Elias wrote.

With the long-term deal, the Orioles will gain access to $600 million in public funds to upgrade the 31-year-old venue. Among those potential changes are the addition of more social spaces, fewer sets and a sports betting area.

Baltimore Orioles Insider Weekly Want to be an Orioles Insider? The Sun has you covered. Don't miss any Orioles news, notes and info all baseball season and beyond. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

This story will be updated.