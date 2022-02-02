Despite loss of 1,000 seats with left-field project, Orioles’ Camden Yards remains one of MLB’s largest venues

With the team choosing to move back the wall between the left-field corner and the bullpens in left-center as much as nearly 30 feet, the stadium bowl is also being pushed farther from home plate, with the increase in the wall’s height of more than 5 feet coming as a direct result. The team notified affected season-ticket holders of the changes before they became public and offered to help them find new seats. Fans seated near the new left-field wall will be as close to the field as they would have been with the previous dimensions, though they will obviously be farther from home plate.